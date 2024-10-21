Sport Triumphs Over Botafogo-SP, Closing In On Série B Leaders Santos

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sport secured a crucial victory against Botafogo-SP in the 32nd round of Série B. The match, held at Ilha do Retiro, ended with a 3-1 score in favor of the home team.



Sport's goals came from Fabricio Domínguez, Chrystian Barletta, and Julián Fernández. Bernardo Schappo scored the lone goal for Botafogo-SP.



This win propelled Sport to 56 points, surpassing Novorizontino in the standings. They now share the same point total as league leaders Santos.



However, Santos maintains the top position due to a superior goal difference. Botafogo-SP remains in 16th place with 36 points, precariously close to the relegation zone.



Sport's next challenge comes on Thursday against Guarani in the 33rd round of Série B. The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM (Brasília time) at Ilha do Retiro.







Botafogo-SP will face Ituano on Wednesday, also as part of the 33rd round, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM at Estádio Santa Cruz.

The scoring began in the 20th minute of the first half. Gustavo Coutinho set up Fabricio Domínguez, who capitalized on the opportunity with a powerful shot into the net.



Eight minutes later, Chrystian Barletta, formerly of Corinthians , received an excellent pass from Lucas Lima and fired a strong shot past goalkeeper Victor Bernardes.



Botafogo-SP managed to reduce the deficit in the 62nd minute through Bernardo Schappo. The defender took a long-range shot following a pass from Douglas Baggio, benefiting from a significant error by goalkeeper Thiago Couto.



However, Sport sealed the victory in the 75th minute when Julián Fernández headed in a cross from Igor Cariús. This result strengthens Sport's position in the race for promotion to Série A.



Meanwhile, Botafogo-SP faces a challenging battle to avoid relegation in the coming weeks. The victory showcases Sport's offensive prowess and their determination to secure a top-tier spot for next season.

