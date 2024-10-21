(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



SPIRE is the first comprehensive smart building assessment program that empowers building owners and managers to identify, prioritize, and promote smart building performance

ZainTECH's SPIRETM Qualified Company designation further strengthens its credibility in the smart building sector, offering strategic assessment services to clients



Junaid Mohioddin – Tech consultant at UL Solutions, Jason Pelski – Smart Building Ecosystems Commercial and Partnership Leader at UL Solutions, Andrew Hanna – CEO of ZainTECH, Jomy Joseph – Regional Director and GM – MEA at UL Solutions, Maatje Rencken – VP of Digital Solutions at ZainTECH

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21st October 2024, ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has entered a strategic partnership with UL Solutions to become the first ICT company in the region to be designated as a SPIRETM Qualified Company by UL Solutions. This achievement positions ZainTECH as a trusted provider and the go-to source of quality, verified smart building digital solutions, utilizing its own SPIRETM Qualified Assessors, thereby solidifying its leadership in the smart building sector.

SPIRE, developed by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and UL Solutions, is the world's first smart building assessment program that offers a holistic evaluation of a building's technology and operational performance.

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, brings unparalleled expertise, allowing ZainTECH to distinguish itself as a company committed to excellence in smart building innovation. The SPIRE program evaluates building performance across six key pillars: power and energy, health and well-being, life and property safety, connectivity, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Through the SPIRE Smart Building Verified Assessment, buildings can earn a Smart Building Verified Mark, validating their advanced capabilities.

ZainTECH's designation as a SPIRETM Qualified Company by UL Solutions enhances its ability to serve the diverse needs of clients, further establishing its position as a prominent solutions provider in the regional smart building ecosystem.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, commented on the partnership:“The smart environments-whether cities, buildings, or workspaces-are central to our portfolio of operations, and we understand the value of delivering solutions that are independently validated. Partnering with globally recognized entities like UL Solutions reinforces our commitment to providing clients with reliable, high-quality services. The SPIRETM accreditation provides our growing customer base in the regions to achieve a third-party performance verification of their smart buildings.”

Scott Weiskopf, director of the Ecosystem and New Solutions group at UL Solutions, explained,“Smart buildings must deliver on experiences that enhance user outcomes. By assessing and validating key operational criteria of smart buildings, the UL Verified SPIRE Smart BuildingsTM rating program helps verify building performance that could impact asset value. We applaud ZainTECH for becoming a SPIRETM Qualified Company and partnering with UL Solutions to empower building owners and operators to optimize smart building innovation and operations.”

As a designated SPIRETM Qualified Assessor, qualified ZainTECH staff are now equipped to offer building assessments, assuring clients of reliable and certified assessment services. In addition to now being a SPIRETM Qualified Company, ZainTECH has capabilities to address industry challenges, such as aging infrastructure, maintenance backlogs, labor shortages, and operational inefficiencies, helping to create dynamic, future-ready workplaces.

ZainTECH's digital solutions portfolio spans the entire IT stack, providing the foundation for smart, connected commercial and urban environments. Through strategic partnerships and advisory, ZainTECH has strengthened its digital solutions offerings, providing optimized infrastructure and facilities management to their customers, further demonstrating its leadership in the smart infrastructure space.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

