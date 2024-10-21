Droughts In Azerbaijan Cause 15% Drop In Water Resources, Says Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Due to an increase in droughts in Azerbaijan, water resources have decreased by 15 percent. As a result, the level of the Caspian Sea has fallen due to anthropogenic influences, seriously damaging the coastal ecosystem.

Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources, made these comments during his speech at the "COP29: Sustainable Urban Development and Environmental Challenges" forum held at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azernews reports.

The deputy minister noted that serious work is being done to address these problems at the state level: "COP29 will lead to significant progress in this regard. Projects related to green energy are being implemented by our government in the territories freed from occupation. We can provide examples of smart villages and cities. I am confident that this forum held at AzMiU will contribute to the efforts on climate change."