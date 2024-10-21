Droughts In Azerbaijan Cause 15% Drop In Water Resources, Says Deputy Minister
10/21/2024 3:10:00 AM
Nazrin Abdul
Due to an increase in droughts in Azerbaijan, water resources
have decreased by 15 percent. As a result, the level of the Caspian
Sea has fallen due to anthropogenic influences, seriously damaging
the coastal ecosystem.
Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources,
made these comments during his speech at the "COP29: Sustainable
Urban Development and Environmental Challenges" forum held at the
Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction,
Azernews reports.
The deputy minister noted that serious work is being done to
address these problems at the state level: "COP29 will lead to
significant progress in this regard. Projects related to green
energy are being implemented by our government in the territories
freed from occupation. We can provide examples of smart villages
and cities. I am confident that this forum held at AzMiU will
contribute to the efforts on climate change."
