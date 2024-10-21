Growth In Building & Construction Sector To Bolster Demand For Fire-Rated Glass During The Forecast Period, 20192026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Fire-rated glass is utilized as a fire and smoke barrier as it prevents the transfer of conductive and radiant heat. It exhibits high clarity, light specific gravity, increased heat resistance, and no bubbles, among other characteristics. The building and sector is a key end-user of fire rated glass, due to the favorable safety regulations present around the globe.

Fire rated glass, a new functional material used in the building and construction sector, offers good light transmission with superior fire-retardance. The glass is made using highly intensive technologies such as glazing and insulation to impart fire resistance, which primarily differentiates it among different glass types in terms of quality. In terms of appearance, fire-rated glass is similar to float glass, but it can bear temperatures up to 1000 degrees Celcius and can withstand flames for more than three hours, efficiently restricting fires from spreading further. Laminated glass accounts for a prominent market share as it prevents the shattering of glass into pieces, thereby ensuring safety.

Segmental Insights

The global fire rated glass market can be segmented by solution type, glass types, application, and geography.

On the basis of solution type, the market can be segmented into glazing and insulation. On average, 388 people are killed and 11,100 are injured due to fire accidents each year in the U.K. alone. Total fire-related losses are estimated to amount to around £2.52 billion per annum. Glazing and insulation are the key techniques employed to achieve fire resistant properties in glass. Insulation accounts for a large market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Reduced air-to-heat transfer and technology specifically improve thermal properties in buildings. The glazing technology inhibits heat transfer for the rated time period, using multiple layers of glass panes separated by clear solid intumescent interlayers.

On the glass basis of type, the market can be segmented into wired glass, ceramic glass, laminated glass, and others. Ceramic glass is largely used in residential applications, whereas wired glass is adopted in schools, hotels, and businesses.

On the other hand, there is an increasing demand for laminated glass due to its widespread application in automotive and manufacturing industries as well as for commercial and residential purposes. Laminated glass is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into buildings & construction, marine, and others. Fire-rated glass can be used where building regulations stipulate a certain level of fire resistance, such as hospitals, schools, hotels, airports, office buildings, and warehouses. The building & construction segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during the assessment period. Increasing investments in infrastructure and housing contribute to the growth of the building and construction sector. For instance, in December 2016, the U.K. government announced an investment worth £ 500 billion for the expansion of infrastructure in public and private sectors.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the automotive metal market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and some African countries are expected to witness significant demand for fire-rated glass during the forecast period, backed by growing building & construction industries, infrastructure development activities, and increasing demand for laminated glass as fire protective glass.

North America is experiencing moderate growth in the fire rated glass market, owing to the region's rigorous and inflexible building safety codes and guidelines. Furthermore, strong economic conditions and government initiatives aiming to reduce asset loss and maximize human safety are further expected to drive market growth in the region.

Europe is projected to dominate the global fire rated glass market throughout the forecast period with countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France accounting for a large share of demand. Increasing foreign investments, coupled with government support and the presence of prominent fire-rated glass manufacturers, are expected to fuel the market growth in the region. Government policies and regulations regarding fire prevention and safety measures across various countries are also expected to surge the demand for fire-rated glass in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing demand for ceramic, tempered, and laminated fire-resistant glass from aerospace, transportation, and marine industries is also expected to contribute to market growth. The Europe fire rated glass market was valued at USD 4,540 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The market in Germany was valued at USD 1,232 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. In 2016, Vetrotech Saint Gobain, a France-based company and one of the leading players in fire-rated glass manufacturing, launched the Contra Flam Mega, one of the fastest selling fire-resistant glasses in Europe.

Competitive Players

Recent Developments

June 2022, For 5G millimeter-wave wireless communication technology, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. has created a repeater that uses radio wave lenses and is a power-free and transparent antenna made of a glass substrate.

May 2022, unique laminated glass gel infill works with expert design to create the Pyroguard Balustrades final product. It was created by classification A2-S1, D0, which means it meets all requirements for showing no discernible contribution to the spread of fire, producing little to no smoke, and No ash or debris from a fire.

