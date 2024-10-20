President Of Legislation And Opinion Bureau Takes Oath Of Office Before PM

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Khaled Dughmi on Sunday took the oath of office before Prime Jafar Hassan following a Royal decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint him as president of the Legislation and Opinion Bureau. Minister of State for Prime Affairs Abdullah Adwan attended the swearing-in ceremony, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

