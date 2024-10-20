Amir Arrives In Italy

Date
10/20/2024 10:02:28 AM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in Rome, on a state visit to the friendly Italian Republic.
HH the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.
