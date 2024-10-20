Voter Turnout Surpasses Threshold In Moldova's Election And EU Referendum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Voter participation in Moldova's presidential election and EU membership has exceeded the 33.3% threshold needed for the results to be recognized, Azernews reports. This is confirmed by preliminary data from the Central Election Commission's real-time information system.

A total of 11 candidates are competing for the presidency, including the current leader Maya Sandu, who enjoys parliamentary support. Her primary opponent is former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglou, who has criticized Sandu's confrontational stance towards Russia.

Alongside the presidential election, a referendum is being held to declare EU integration a strategic goal for Moldova. Observers suggest that the plebiscite is designed to bolster Sandu's chances of securing a second term amid economic challenges and opposition protests.

If no candidate secures more than half of the votes, a runoff election between the top two candidates will take place on November 3.