Voter Turnout Surpasses Threshold In Moldova's Election And EU Referendum

10/20/2024 8:10:40 AM
Voter participation in Moldova's presidential election and EU
membership referendum has exceeded the 33.3% threshold needed for
the results to be recognized, Azernews reports.
This is confirmed by preliminary data from the Central Election
Commission's real-time information system.
A total of 11 candidates are competing for the presidency,
including the current leader Maya Sandu, who enjoys parliamentary
support. Her primary opponent is former Prosecutor General
Alexander Stoyanoglou, who has criticized Sandu's confrontational
stance towards Russia.
Alongside the presidential election, a referendum is being held
to declare EU integration a strategic goal for Moldova. Observers
suggest that the plebiscite is designed to bolster Sandu's chances
of securing a second term amid economic challenges and opposition
protests.
If no candidate secures more than half of the votes, a runoff
election between the top two candidates will take place on November
3.
