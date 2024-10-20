Rutland Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4006309

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2024, at approximately 1039 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Todd Webster

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: Dorothy Cook

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/13/2024, at approximately 1039 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a fraud complaint in West Rutland, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined that Todd Webster of Rutland Fence Co. was hired for a fence installation in July 2024. The homeowner/victim paid Webster more than $1,000 upfront, but Webster failed to follow through on the contract and did not return the funds when requested.

Webster was located on 10/19/2024 and placed into custody. Webster was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Webster was taken to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for an unrelated warrant. Webster was cited to appear in court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of home improvement fraud.

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on warrant – MVRCF

BAIL: $50.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

