'Courier' Boys Hold Ex-Scientist At Gunpoint, Rob Him Of ₹2 Crore In Delhi's Rohini

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shocking incident of theft surfaced on Friday in Rohini's Prashant Vihar. A retired scientist and his elderly wife were held hostage at gunpoint and robbed of ₹2 crore in cash and jewellery by two men posing as courier boys.

The husband was assaulted when he tried to resist. The ex-scientist later informed his son, who lives separately in Delhi, about the incident, prompting him to alert the authorities.

"The way the incident has happened, the suspect the role of some insider or someone known to the family members," PTI quoted Delhi Police officer as saying.