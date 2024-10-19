Row Over TN Anthem: Posters Surface In Chennai Against Governor Ravi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) A day after Tamil Nadu Chief M. K. Stalin clashed with Governor R. N. Ravi saying a line with the word 'Dravida' was skipped when the Tamil anthem was sung at an event attended by the latter, posters against the Governor surfaced across Chennai and adjoining districts.

In the Andalur area of Chennai, posters have emerged with slogans such as "Aryan Ravi, do not clash with the legendary Dravidian leader."

Other posters reading 'Fox-like tricks won't work in Tamil Nadu' have appeared in various parts of Chennai and surrounding districts.

The controversy erupted as a line praising the glory of the Dravidian land from the state song got skipped at an official function of DD Chennai, in which the Governor participated.

Chief Minister Stalin responded swiftly, questioning whether R. N. Ravi was acting as a Governor or an Aryan.

In a statement on Friday, CM Stalin said, "The Tamil Nadu Governor had deliberately insulted the sentiments of the Tamil people by omitting the word "Dravidian" from the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu."

He argued that this act was in violation of the state's law and stated that a person who does not abide by the law and acts according to personal whims is unfit to hold the position of Governor.

He accused the Governor of undermining national unity and disrespecting the diverse races living in India under the guise of celebrating the nation.

In response, Governor Ravi, through the official Raj Bhavan handle, said: "Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru. @mkstalin has issued a regrettable tweet this evening, making a racist remark against me and levelling false allegations of disrespecting the Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu."

"Making a racist remark and falsely accusing the Governor is unfortunately a cheap move that lowers the dignity of the high constitutional office of the Chief Minister. Since he hastily went public with these remarks and false claims, I am compelled to respond," the Governor added.

Chief Minister Stalin countered by asking why the Governor, who claimed to have sung the song with pride, did not intervene when it was sung incompletely.

He said, "I disagree with the claim that the omission of 'Dravida' was inadvertent."

In response to the Governor's accusation of racism, he said, "Governor, Tamil is our race. It is our lifeline. To protect our language, Tamils have sacrificed their lives. This land laid the foundation for the First Constitutional Amendment and has a history of anti-Hindi imposition agitations. If love for our mother tongue is considered racism, then we take pride in it!"

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) posted on the social media platform X, "Dravida was the shining light in the lives of the downtrodden, a rebellion against oppression, and a symbol of ancient civilisation."

He further added, "Whoever it may be, should refrain from actions that hurt the sentiments of the Tamil people and belittle Dravidian culture."