(MENAFN) Moscow has sharply criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recently unveiled eight-point "victory plan," dismissing it as a mere "plan for the misfortune of Ukraine." This reaction came from Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who expressed her views during a press conference following Zelensky's presentation of the proposal to Western allies.



Zelensky introduced his plan during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament, outlining key points that included a call for an immediate invitation to NATO, the use of Western long-range weaponry to strike deep into Russian territory, and ongoing military incursions into neighboring Russia. While five points of the plan were made public, three others remain classified but are said to have been communicated to Ukraine's international partners.



Zakharova vehemently criticized the five publicly disclosed points, labeling them as "incoherent slogans" and referring to Zelensky as a "neo-Nazi killer." She suggested that the Western approach to Ukraine is ultimately fatal, stating that the only place they envision for Ukraine within their "security architecture" is in "a coffin," with its citizens in graves.



She further claimed that Zelensky's ascent to power was part of a larger scheme to dismantle Ukraine as a nation and to cause significant harm to its people. "That is why they brought this clown to power," she said, insinuating that his role was to ensure Ukraine's downfall.



In her remarks, Zakharova also questioned Zelensky's commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly through targeted operations. She expressed skepticism about his reluctance to specify which locations would be targeted and accused the Ukrainian government of pushing NATO members toward a direct conflict with Russia by seeking permission to launch strikes on Russian territory.



As the tensions between Moscow and Kyiv continue to escalate, the exchange highlights the deepening divide in their respective narratives regarding the ongoing conflict and each side's military strategies.

