(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has named Alex Saab as the new of and National Production. Maduro announced the appointment on Friday through his Telegram account. He expressed confidence in Saab's managerial skills and commitment to the Venezuelan people.



This appointment marks a significant shift in Saab's career. In January, Maduro had appointed Saab as president of Venezuela's International Center for Productive Investment. Saab's rise in Venezuelan has been swift and noteworthy, but not without controversy.



In June 2020, authorities arrested Saa in Cape Verde at the request of the U.S. government. The U.S. accused him of money laundering and other financial crimes. After a lengthy legal process, Cape Verde extradited Saab to the United States in October 2021.



The Venezuelan government maintained that Saab's arrest violated international law, arguing he was carrying out diplomatic tasks. This stance highlighted tensions between Venezuela and the United States.







In December 2023, the United States released Saab as part of a prisoner exchange. Venezuela, in turn, freed several American citizens detained in the country. This exchange resulted from negotiations between the two nations.



Saab's appointment as minister raises questions about Venezuela's future economic policies. It may also impact the country's relationships with other nations, particularly those critical of Maduro's government. The international community will likely watch closely to see how this appointment affects Venezuela's industrial development.

Venezuelan President Appoints Controversial Figure Alex Saab as New Minister

The decision reflects Maduro's confidence in Saab and demonstrates the government's stance on his previous legal troubles. It may be seen as a challenge to international pressure on Venezuela.



Saab's new role puts him in charge of a vital sector of Venezuela's economy. The Ministry oversees the country's industrial development and production strategies. This responsibility is significant given Venezuela's current economic challenges, including ongoing sanctions and trade restrictions.



As Saab takes on his new role, observers will be keen to see his approach to Venezuela's industrial policies. His actions could have far-reaching implications for the country's economic future.

MENAFN19102024007421016031ID1108796960