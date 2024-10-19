Nakhchivan And Turkiye To Begin Electricity Exchange
10/19/2024 1:11:06 AM
There will be an exchange of electricity between Nakhchivan and
Turkiye was stated by Tural Murtuzaliyev, Deputy Head of the
State energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
Azernews reports.
He noted that certain work is being done regarding the export of
electricity from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the Republic
of Turkiye.
“In order to conduct the necessary research on the possibilities
of electricity exchange between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
and the Republic of Turkiye, meetings have been held at various
times between representatives of the working group established by
the order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
dated August 3, 2021, and relevant institutions of the Republic of
Turkiye. Discussions have been conducted on the mutual
documentation for the signing of an 'Operational Agreement' on
energy export (exchange) between TEİAŞ (Turkish Electricity
Transmission Corporation) and the Service. This includes the state
of transmission and distribution substations, power transmission
lines, meter placement points, and the application areas of relay
protection systems on the Turkish and Nakhchivan sides.
The 'Operational Agreement' is expected to be signed soon. ENTSO
(European Network of Transmission System Operators) has permitted
the export of 75 megawatts (Turkiye must be in passive island mode)
and the import of 40 megawatts (Nakhchivan must be in passive
island mode) for the Turkiye-Nakhchivan electricity import-export
connection,” said T. Murtuzaliyev.
