Nakhchivan And Turkiye To Begin Electricity Exchange

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There will be an exchange of electricity between Nakhchivan and Turkiye was stated by Tural Murtuzaliyev, Deputy Head of the State Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

He noted that certain work is being done regarding the export of electricity from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the Republic of Turkiye.

“In order to conduct the necessary research on the possibilities of electricity exchange between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Republic of Turkiye, meetings have been held at various times between representatives of the working group established by the order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 3, 2021, and relevant institutions of the Republic of Turkiye. Discussions have been conducted on the mutual documentation for the signing of an 'Operational Agreement' on energy export (exchange) between TEİAŞ (Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation) and the Service. This includes the state of transmission and distribution substations, power transmission lines, meter placement points, and the application areas of relay protection systems on the Turkish and Nakhchivan sides.

The 'Operational Agreement' is expected to be signed soon. ENTSO (European Network of Transmission System Operators) has permitted the export of 75 megawatts (Turkiye must be in passive island mode) and the import of 40 megawatts (Nakhchivan must be in passive island mode) for the Turkiye-Nakhchivan electricity import-export connection,” said T. Murtuzaliyev.