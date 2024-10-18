Tunisia, Kazakhstan Vow To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- IANS) Tunis, Oct 19 (IANS) Officials from Tunisia and Kazakhstan held consultations on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the Tunisian capital Tunis, the Tunisian of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During the consultations, Tunisian Secretary of State to the of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ben Ayed on Friday reviewed recent developments in Tunisia.

"Our country has entered a new phase of the process marked by the consolidation of social and economic political achievements," he said.

Ben Ayed spoke highly of the cooperation between Tunisia and Kazakhstan since the establishment of their diplomatic relations, pledging to expand bilateral cooperation across various areas of mutual interest, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, expressing a commitment to work with Tunisia to boost bilateral cooperation.

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed to continue their coordination and consultations at the multilateral level, particularly within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.