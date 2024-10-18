Economic Uncertainty Clouds São Paulo Trading Floor On Friday

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a slight decline on Friday, October 18, 2024, as global economic factors influenced investor sentiment.



The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, closed at 130,499.26 points, down 0.22% for the day. Despite this dip, the managed to end the week with a modest gain of 0.40%.



In addition, several factors contributed to the market's performance. Commodity prices, particularly oil and iron ore, saw a downturn.



This negatively impacted major companies like Petrobras and Vale, which are significant components of the Ibovespa. Petrobras shares fell by 0.27%, while Vale experienced a 0.35% decrease.



The retail sector faced challenges due to rising future interest rates. Lojas Renner and Magazine Luiza saw their stock prices drop by 1.66% and 1.78%, respectively.







However, some companies bucked the trend. Assaí, a retail chain, gained 0.42% after announcing a reduction in its store opening projections.



Banking stocks provided some support to the market. Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco shares rose by 0.79% and 0.48%, respectively.



The standout performer of the day was Marfrig, whose stock surged by 5.97% following positive analyst recommendations.

Market Highlights

Among the winners in Brazil's B3 market on October 18, Marfrig led the gains, followed by Minerva and BRF. On the losing side, cyclical stocks faced pressure, with Vivara, Carrefour, and Pão de Açúcar among the notable decliners.



In the currency market, the US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real. It closed at R$5.6989, marking a 0.69% increase for the day and a 1.49% gain for the week.



This movement reflects ongoing economic uncertainties and global market dynamics. The Brazilian government announced new measures to support businesses affected by recent power outages in São Paulo.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that a R$150 million ($26.8 million) guarantee would be provided. This guarantee aims to create a R$1 billion ($178.6 million) credit line for affected companies.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad explained that the funds would come from the Operations Guarantee Fund. He assured that this measure would not impact public accounts.



The credit line will be made available through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises. International events also influenced the Brazilian market .



China's economic data release showed mixed results, with GDP growing 4.6% year-on-year in the third quarter. However, concerns about the Chinese property market and exports persisted.



These factors affected commodity prices and, consequently, Brazilian commodity-linked stocks. In the United States, Wall Street ended the week on a positive note.



The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new record highs. Comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested a cautious approach to future interest rate cuts, emphasizing the need to bring inflation back to the 2% target.



As October progresses, the Brazilian market remains slightly negative for the month, down 1.00%. Investors will closely watch upcoming economic indicators, including the IPCA-15 inflation data scheduled for release on October 24.



In short, the interplay of domestic and international factors will continue to shape market dynamics in the coming weeks.

