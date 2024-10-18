Are You All Set For The XLIV International Bicycle Tour To Chiriquí!

Are You All Set For The XLIV International Bicycle Tour To Chiriquí!
Date
10/18/2024 2:14:51 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
From Nov. 20-28, the best cyclists will face off in one of the country's most important competitions. The launch ceremony will be on October 23rd. The Panama Cycling Federation, together with the Chiriquí Provincial Cycling League, is ready to kick off the XLIV edition of the International Tour to Chiriquí, an event that has managed to conquer thousands of fans and consolidate itself as one of the most important competitions of the country. This outstanding sporting event will be held from November 20-28, 2024 and will bring together the best national and international cyclists on a ride that will test their endurance and skill at various points across the province.
MENAFN18102024000218011062ID1108796179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.