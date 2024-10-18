Are You All Set For The XLIV International Bicycle Tour To Chiriquí!

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) From Nov. 20-28, the best cyclists will face off in one of the country's most important competitions. The launch ceremony will be on October 23rd. The Panama Cycling Federation, together with the Chiriquí Provincial Cycling League, is ready to kick off the XLIV edition of the International Tour to Chiriquí, an event that has managed to conquer thousands of fans and consolidate itself as one of the most important competitions of the country. This outstanding sporting event will be held from November 20-28, 2024 and will bring together the best national and international cyclists on a ride that will test their endurance and skill at various points across the province.

