Globus Medical To Participate In Orthopedic Trauma Association Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, is participating in the 40th Annual Meeting of the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) in Montréal, Canada, October 23-26.

Join Globus at booth #361 during OTA for product demonstrations of the PRECICETM technologies and our full orthopedic trauma product portfolio. Special highlights include our most recent additions to the portfolio including TENSORTM Suture Button, ANTHEMTM II Distal Radius Volar Plates, AUTOBAHNTM Trochanteric Nail PRO Instruments, and CAPTIVATETM SOLA Headless Screws.

Globus Medical will also showcase the most recent addition to the PRECICETM Platform – the PRECICETM Ankle Salvage System, the only nail on the market that is designed to compress the tibia-talar-calcaneus (TTC) joint intraoperatively and postoperatively, while also giving an option to lengthen the limb post-fusion.

“We are excited to offer our customers technology that is designed to make surgery easier for surgeons and provide better care for patients,” commented John Mulcahy, president of Orthopedics and chief commercial officer at Globus Medical.“For example, the PRECICETM Nailing System and the ANTHEMTM Plating System can provide unique solutions to our trauma surgeons for large traumatic bone defects via the Plate Assisted Bone Segment Transport technique.”

Globus welcomes OTA attendees to join our workshop where an esteemed faculty will present all-internal limb reconstruction options for complex cases.

Thursday, October 24, 2024: 12:00 – 1:00pm

Internal Limb Reconstruction for Extremely Challenging Cases



Moderator: Stephen Quinnan, MD – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, West Palm Beach, FL

Geoffrey Marecek, MD – Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Paul Matuszewski, MD – University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, KY John Scolaro, MD – University of California Irvine, Orange, CA

This will be the second year Globus Medical is presenting PRECICETM as part of the broader orthopedic trauma portfolio. With many clinical studies, the all-internal limb lengthening technology continues to help revolutionize limb reconstruction in the trauma market. The PRECICETM Intramedullary Limb Lengthening System is FDA cleared for limb lengthening, open and closed fracture fixation, pseudarthrosis, malunions, nonunions, or bone transport of long bones in patients aged 18 years and older and indicated for limb lengthening of the femur and tibia in pediatric patients (greater than 12 years old). This system, along with ANTHEMTM Plating systems, can provide solution for bone transport in long bones.

Learn more about our events at OTA:

Learn more about the Orthopedic Trauma Portfolio:

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as“believe,”“may,”“might,”“could,”“will,”“aim,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Investor contact:

Brian Kearns

610-930-1800

...

Media contact:

Moran Chavez

...