Zorior Collaborates With United Youth Aviators To Build And Launch Their Mobile App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zorior collaborates with United Youth Aviators

Zorior teams up with United Youth Aviators to launch a mobile app to enhance communication and streamline interactions between UYA administrators and aviators.

- Milton Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of UYANEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zorior proudly announces the launch of its new mobile application for its valued customer United Youth Aviators (UYA), a premier aviator training academy dedicated to empowering young aviation enthusiasts in New York.This cutting-edge app aims to enhance communication between students and administrators, facilitating seamless management of class schedules, attendance logs, and other vital information.Cletodell Titus, Co-Founder and CEO of UYA, shared his vision for the academy“As a young adult, I dreamed of flying but faced limited opportunities. Our mission at United Youth Aviators is to make aviation accessible to today's youth, ensuring that they have the resources and support to turn their dreams into reality. This app is a significant step toward that goal, providing young aviators with the tools they need to succeed.”The UYA app is designed to create a more efficient and user-friendly experience for aspiring pilots. By centralizing communication, students can easily access important updates, track their progress, and manage their training schedules, ultimately fostering a more organized learning environment.The mobile app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, making it accessible to all registered students at the academy.“At Zorior, our mission is to empower our clients to thrive. With this app, we aimed to address the critical challenge of communication between aviators and administrators. Now, both parties can stay connected seamlessly, no matter where they are or when they need to communicate,” said Smit Nebhwani, Founder and CEO of Zorior.Administrators can easily add new youth aviators and manage their profiles, streamlining the process of scheduling classes and inviting students. With an intuitive interface of the app, they can approve or deny class logs with ease, ensuring accurate record-keeping and compliance with training standards.“Zorior's expertise and commitment were crucial in bringing our vision to life. Their skill in developing an app that not only meets our functional requirements but also enhances the overall experience for both our aviators and administrators is truly impressive. As this was our first app development venture, our technical knowledge was limited, but the Zorior team supported us every step of the way," said Milton Davis, Co-founder and CIO at UYA.Students benefit from enhanced interactivity as well. They can approve class invites, confirming their participation in upcoming sessions, and add their own class logs to keep track of their progress. Additionally, students can view their scheduled class in real-time, ensuring they are always informed about upcoming sessions and any changes.By leveraging technology to enhance its services, UYA is committed to providing a world-class aviation education that empowers young people to achieve their dreams of flight.About ZoriorZorior is a software development company that specializes in creating innovative web platforms, native mobile app development , and custom software solutions, including SaaS products designed to elevate businesses. Their own SAAS offerings include Vouch POS, a comprehensive restaurant POS System, and DotSignage, a cloud-based digital signage software. By closely collaborating with clients, the team at Zorior transforms their ideas into reality, ensuring seamless user experiences and optimal performance.About UYAUnited Youth Aviator is a pioneering aviation training academy based in New York City. As the city's first-ever aviation summer camp, they have been inspiring young people and exposing them to the wonders of flight. Their flight programs cater to various interests and schedules, including the Weekend Flight Academy (September - May) and the Summer Flight Academy (June - August). All their flights are conducted under the supervision of FAA-certified flight instructors, ensuring a safe and educational experience for the students.

Mitesh Patel

Zorior Inc.

+1 475-465-5787

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.