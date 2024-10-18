Braswell Family Farms Announces The Passing Of Former CEO Scott Braswell

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Scott and Trey Braswell, 3rd and 4th generation of leadership at Braswell Family Farms, standing together. A father and son continuing the mission to feed both the body and the soul while building eternal relationships for God's glory, providing value-added feed and egg solutions for American families and farms. 1 Corinthians 10:31: 'So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.'

NASHVILLE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that Braswell Family Farms announces the passing of Scott Braswell, the company's beloved 3rd generation CEO. Scott passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, leadership, and transformative impact on the company he helped shape into what it is today.

In 1991, Scott Braswell assumed leadership of Braswell Family Farms, a company with deep roots in the community and a steadfast commitment to producing quality specialty eggs and feed solutions. With a vision to expand the company while staying true to its family values, Scott led Braswell Family Farms through a period of remarkable growth. He embraced innovations in sustainable farming practices, diversified the company's product lines, and positioned the business to meet the evolving demands of consumers.

Beyond his business achievements, Scott was a pillar of the community. He was widely respected for his philanthropy and active participation in local events. His leadership extended beyond corporate success; it was defined by a focus on community, sustainability, and instilling family values throughout the company culture.

Scott's influence reached far beyond the boardroom. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and proud grandfather. His family was his source of strength, and he often credited them as his greatest motivation. Known for his deep faith in Christ, Scott openly shared his spiritual journey, particularly in later years as he overcame significant health challenges, providing inspiration to all who knew him.

Reflecting on his father's life, Trey Braswell, 4th generation CEO of Braswell Family Farms, shared, "If I could use one word to describe my father it's generous. He led with a compassionate heart and focused on running a company with relentless integrity.

His impact on our family, the business, and everyone he met will continue to resonate for years to come."

Scott Braswell's life was a testament to what can be achieved through determination, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to one's principles. His passing is a significant loss, not only for the Braswell family but for the broader agricultural community as well.

While we grieve this profound loss, Braswell Family Farms remains steadfast in its mission. Our leadership team and dedicated staff are fully committed to upholding Scott's legacy, ensuring that the company continues to operate with the same excellence, integrity, and vision that have guided us for generations.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have offered support to the Braswell family during this difficult time. Information regarding memorial services will be shared in the coming days, providing an opportunity for all who knew Scott to honor his remarkable life.

About Braswell Family Farms:

Braswell Family Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business specializing in the production of specialty eggs and feed for the Mid-Atlantic region. Our mission is to feed the body and soul by building relationships that reflect God's glory. Our company is grounded in five core values: In This Together, Do the Right Thing, Eggcited About Agriculture, I'm Third, and Grow Where You're Planted.

SOURCE Braswell Family Farms

