(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced that BullFrog AI Holdings, (NASDAQ: BFRG ; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,565,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering and, in a concurrent private placement, common warrants to purchase up to 1,565,000 shares of common stock (together with the registered direct offering) at a combined purchase price of $2.00. The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00 per share, are initially exercisable on the date that is six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years from such initial exercise date.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 21, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to from the offering are expected to be approximately $3.13 million, excluding any proceeds that may be received upon exercise of the warrants and before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the registered direct offering and private placement.

The shares of common stock, the pre-funded warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants (but not the common warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the common warrants) will be issued in a registered direct offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281341) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and declared effective by the SEC on August 21, 2024. The common

warrants to be issued in the concurrent private placement and the shares issuable upon exercise of such common warrants were offered pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of under Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. The offering of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplements may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at [email protected] , by calling +1 (646) 237-8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St., Suite 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC:

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at

. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

