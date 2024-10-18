(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future Rich Aunties Magazine Celebrates Trailblazing Entrepreneur ShaDonna McPhaul in October Issue

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future Rich Aunties (FRA) magazine proudly unveils its October edition, highlighting the extraordinary achievements of ShaDonna McPhaul, founder of The Mo You Know Marketing and Consulting Services, LLC. With an illustrious six-year career at the forefront of event and entertainment promotion, ShaDonna has not only elevated the industry standards but also fostered growth and opportunities for nonprofits and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.This issue delves into ShaDonna's dynamic journey from orchestrating major events like Super Bowl Media Week to crafting bespoke networking experiences that bridge aspirants with golden opportunities. Her dedication and strategic prowess epitomize the spirit of entrepreneurship and the profound impact of nurturing connections within the business community.Exclusive Event Announcement:Join us for an unforgettable Magazine Signing Event featuring ShaDonna McPhaul among other luminaries from our community. This event will be hosted on October 26th, at the prestigious location of 100 Hay Street, 7th Floor, Fayetteville, NC from 12-3pm. It's a unique opportunity to meet the minds shaping the future of business and innovation.Pre-Order Today:Ensure your copy of this inspiring issue by pre-ordering at . Limited print editions available. Secure yours now and pick it up at the Magazine Signing Event.Join the FRA Community:We are always looking to showcase new voices and stories. If you're driven to make an impact and wish to have your story featured, consider joining the FRA Community. For membership details and more, visit .Don't miss out on the chance to uplift and celebrate the incredible women making waves across various industries. October is set to be a monumental month for our community, and we invite you all to partake in the celebration.About Future Rich Aunties:Future Rich Aunties is a premier publication dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs. Through in-depth features, industry insights, and community-driven initiatives, we aim to amplify the voices and successes of women across the globe.For more information, please contact the Public Relations Department at 910-210-0593 or via email at ....Join the conversation: #FRAOctoberMagazine #TheMoYouKnow #WomenEmpoweringWomen #MagazineSigning #JoinTheFRACommunityContact:Public Relations DepartmentFuture Rich AuntiesEmail: ...Phone: 910-210-0593

