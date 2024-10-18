Katahdin Joins SGS, Expanding North American Environmental Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SGS North America

(SGS) is pleased to welcome Katahdin Analytical Services (Katahdin) to its of environmental laboratories. This strategic expansion enhances SGS's ability to assist agencies and industries in assessing environmental risks and impacts while ensuring regulatory compliance. "Bringing Katahdin into our fold reinforces our commitment to leading the in both emerging contaminants and conventional environmental analysis in North America," said Marcus Maguire, Head of Environment, and Safety at SGS North America.

Located in Maine, Katahdin is an industry leader in New England, offering full DoD-certified capabilities, including PFAS testing, incremental sampling methodology (ISM), and explosives testing. "Katahdin becomes the 19th facility in the SGS environmental lab network and its seventh with PFAS testing capabilities. SGS offers extensive PFAS analysis services, including methods 1633, 537.1, and 533, to help clients address this growing environmental concern," added Maguire.

With the addition of Katahdin, SGS expands its comprehensive environmental testing network, enhancing its ability to deliver critical services across multiple sectors. This strengthens SGS's position as a trusted leader in environmental analysis, offering advanced testing solutions to meet the evolving regulatory and environmental challenges across North America.

