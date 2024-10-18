Bestselling Author Danielle Paquette-Harvey Unveils New Fantasy Romance Novel, The Awakening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Release The Awakening

Award-winning fantasy author Danielle Paquette-Harvey is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated new novel, The Awakening.

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning fantasy author Danielle Paquette-Harvey is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated new novel, The Awakening. This captivating tale of love, loss, and the supernatural promises to enchant readers with its blend of fantasy and romance.

Known for her ability to craft immersive worlds filled with unforgettable characters, Paquette-Harvey has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following for her previous works. Her books, often described as a captivating mix of The Hobbit and Twilight, have won multiple awards for Best Fantasy Books and have even been considered for movie adaptations.

In The Awakening, readers will be transported to a realm where gods and mortals collide, and the world's fate hangs in the balance. When Nathan, a half-vampire hybrid, loses the woman he loves, he sets out on a perilous journey to find her. Along the way, he encounters Caleb, the goddess's son, and Elaine, a powerful elf with a secret mission. As these three characters intertwine, they must confront their own demons and make impossible choices to save the draconic race.

With its thrilling plot, complex characters, and vivid descriptions, The Awakening will captivate fans of fantasy and romance alike. Paquette-Harvey's masterful storytelling will leave readers breathless as they follow the protagonists on their epic quest.

The Awakening is now available for purchase at Amazon and independent libraries.

About Danielle Paquette-Harvey Danielle Paquette-Harvey is a bestselling author whose novels have captivated readers worldwide. Her work is known for its imaginative worlds, compelling characters, and thrilling storylines. With her latest release, The Awakening, Paquette-Harvey continues to solidify her reputation as a leading voice in the fantasy genre.

Danielle Paquette-Harvey

