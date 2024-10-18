Ranveer Brar Heaps Praise On Munawar Faruqui: ‘Very Sensitive, Perceptive’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Celebrity chef and Ranveer Brar, who was recently seen in the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie 'The Buckingham Murders', has shared his experience of working with comedian and Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar worked with Ranveer in the survival drama 'Star vs Food Survival' season 2. The show was hosted by Ranveer Brar, and also featured celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Shriya Saran, and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are seen trekking through the jungle alongside Ranveer Brar, embarking on a one-of-a-kind survival experience.

Ranveer Brar during an interaction, spoke about working with Munawar Faruqui, as he said,“I think he is a great guy. The two days I spent with him showed me that he's been toughened by circumstances, hardened on the outside, but very sensitive on the inside, and very perceptive”.

He further mentioned,“I really liked those two days. He's like an onion covered with POP (Plaster of Paris), cement, and silicone, so you have to peel away these layers first to know him. It's great to navigate such personalities”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Munawar recently released his new single, Dark Circles', which has already struck a chord with listeners and is streaming on all major music platforms. He is also making waves as a mentor on Prime Video's streaming gaming show 'Playground'. He will soon be seen making his acting debut in the web series 'First Copy'.

Munawar earlier won the title of two reality shows, 'Lock Upp' hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, and 'Bigg Boss 17' hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Munawar hails from Junagadh, Gujarat from a Gujarati Muslim family.