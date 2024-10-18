Narwal Launches The S20 Pro To Revolutionize Smart Home Technology With All-In-One Cordless Vacuum Mop Cleaner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Upgrades Popular Cleaning Solution with Advanced Features and Intuitive Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , the international leader in smart home cleaning, is proud to announce its latest innovative home cleaning device, the Narwal S20 Pro. The new all-in-one, cordless vacuum mop cleaner is set to redefine hard floor cleaning with a zero-tangle brush, auto solution dispensing, and smart self-dry detection. Its advanced features, including AI-powered DirtSenseTM, 20,000 Pa suction power, and Dual-Edge 0.04 in cleaning ensure robust dirt removal in just one pass.

"The home cleaning market is shifting where efficiency and intelligence are now consumer non-negotiables," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "Busy lifestyles should not mean compromising a home's pristine interior. Narwal's latest model, the S20 Pro, leverages all the automated and intuitive features we've perfected and upgraded. We're introducing a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today's fast-paced lifestyles. With various key innovations driving the new product, including automated cleaning adjustments and self-cleaning technology, we're proud to offer a solution for those who demand smarter, quicker, and more effective results in their home cleaning."

Narwal S10 Pro received a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating on Amazon and sold out in less than two months. Narwal is offering customers an upgraded solution since the rise in popularity of the S10 Pro. The S20 Pro will include stronger suction, extended battery life, reduced noise level, double-edge cleaning capabilities, intelligent dispensing solution, 180° flat-fold, and zero-tangle head.

Innovating Home Cleaning with Key Advancements

The Narwal S20 Pro is designed to simplify and elevate how consumers clean, combining power and ease in one advanced system. The system is powered by key innovations including:



Vacuum & Mop All-in-One: The S20 Pro effortlessly tackles heavy dirt, debris, and spills in one pass with 20,000 Pa strong suction and dual-edge cleaning technology for edge-to-edge precision. Quickly conquering any spills or messes with ease, its intuitive design and self-cleaning features mean less time spent on chores and more time enjoying the moments that matter most. With the ability to tackle heavy dirt in a single pass, the Narwal S20 Pro transforms daily cleaning routines, offering both speed and precision when it's needed the most.

Self-Cleaning & Drying: The system is equipped with reverse and roller brushes to ensure thorough self-cleaning after every use, making sure it's always ready for the next task. With the addition of auto solution dispensing, the S20 Pro optimally adjusts the cleaning solution during operation, using high-heat smart drying technology. The S20 Pro leaves no moisture behind, keeping the brushes 100% dry and preventing odors or mold from forming, further enhancing hands-free capabilities.

AI DirtSenseTM Technology: Intelligent AI integrations intuitively adjust cleaning intensity based on the amount of dirt detected. The system tackles all challenging areas, from light dust to tougher messes. The intelligent detection equips one of five cleaning modes, and interactive LCD & voice prompts drive the device to its performance and ensure every area gets the right level of attention. This intelligent feature means less guesswork, allowing for more efficient cleaning without having to adjust settings manually. It's cleaning that adapts to your home's needs with minimal effort required.

Effortless Maneuverability: The self-propelling design and 180° flat-reach functionality make navigating tight spaces easy, navigating around furniture, into tight corners, and under low spaces without struggle. The S20 Pro takes the hard work out of cleaning, offering smooth navigation and custom fit to any user's home layout. Tangle-Free Performance: Equipped with a zero-tangle brush, the S20 Pro ensures hassle-free cleaning by preventing hair from wrapping around the brush, making maintenance quick and easy. Its extended 60-minute runtime provides long-lasting cleaning sessions to keep your home pristine. Despite its powerful performance, the S20 Pro operates quietly, minimizing disruption to your household activities, whether day or night.

Pricing and Availability



Narwal is excited to offer new home cleaning solutions to U.S. and Canadian customers for the first time at a discounted rate. Customers can use code "NarwalS20" at checkout to get $70 USD off for American customers and $100 for Canadian customers between October 18 and October 31, 2024. Experience the unmatched cleaning performance of The

Narwal S20 Pro, available at Amazon US , Amazon CA , href="pages/narwal-s20-pro-vacuum-mop" rel="nofollow" Narwa and href="" rel="nofollow" Narwa .

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

