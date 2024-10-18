AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Bail After Two Years In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail on Friday - more than two years after he was imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. The Rouse Avenue Court cited a“delay in trial” and his“long incarceration” while setting a bail ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at the end of May 2022 on charges of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The development comes exactly a month after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the same case. The upcoming release of Jain has drawn an exultant response from the party, with many insisting that“another conspiracy” by the BJP had now failed.



“Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country,” AAP wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)