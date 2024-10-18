Acre’S Indigenous Tourism Boom: A Gateway To Amazonian Culture

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's Acre state, ethno-tourism has become the main attraction, offering visitors immersive experiences in indigenous villages deep within the rainforest.



Throughout the year, indigenous festivals allow travelers to live among native communities, preserving traditions and generating income for the villages.



Many tourists seek a simpler way of life in these remote Amazonian areas. Annalisa Nicole Villar, a 34-year-old American, recently spent over a week in a jungle village, sleeping in a hammock inside a rustic wooden cabin.



She described her experience as unforgettable, claiming her body had never felt better. Acre boasts 36 indigenous lands, home to 18 ethnic groups across 12 municipalities.



Almost all of these communities host cultural celebrations, with 21 events now part of the state's official calendar. The Brazilia Ministry of Indigenous Peoples has allocated R$ 1.3 million ($232,142) to support these cultural celebrations.







Encouraging indigenous peoples to preserve their way of life serves multiple purposes, including maintaining sustainable land management practices and contributing to forest conservation.

Ethno-tourism Boosts Economic Opportunities

Ethno-tourism is growing and becoming a significant economic alternative for these communities, with annual incomes ranging from R$ 150,000 ($26,785) to R$ 2 million ($357,142).



Maria Cibele, known as Awa Shanenawa, explains that these festivals maintain traditions and customs, including games, competitions, and traditional foods.



The Shanenawa people offer immersive experiences for small groups, attracting visitors from various countries despite rudimentary promotion.



In late July, Acre declared a state of emergency due to river erosion, making navigation difficult. Despite these challenges, indigenous communities continue to welcome visitors enthusiastically.



The Huni Kuin people, for instance, greet guests with traditional dances, songs, and offerings of fruit and fermented drinks.



The State Secretariat of Tourism and Entrepreneurship estimates that over 10,000 people participate annually in various festivals.



International tourists primarily come from the United States, Germany, and Portugal. The joy and energy of indigenous peoples prove contagious to visitors.



Their constant dancing, singing, and participation in traditional games showcase a lifestyle centered on simplicity and happiness, despite limited resources and numerous challenges.

