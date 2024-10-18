Global Robotic Sensors Market Size, Trends, Value Forecast Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Robots, particularly autonomous ones, must be able to perceive their environment. Robotic sensors are electronic devices designed to detect and measure environmental changes and provide feedback to a robot's control system. Robots rely heavily on robotic sensors, including industrial, service, and autonomous vehicles. Each type of robotic sensor has its capabilities and applications.

Common robotic sensors include proximity sensors, which can detect the presence of objects in the robot's environment, and force/torque sensors, which can estimate the forces and torques applied by the robot when interacting with objects. Additional types of robotic sensors include temperature, humidity, and gas detectors.

Market Dynamics Surge in Demand for Industrial Robotics Drives the Global Market

As per global robotics industry statistics, the number of industrial robots installed in industries worldwide is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period, thereby driving demand for robotic sensors. The IFR (International Federation of Robotics) identifies the escalating demand for automation in manufacturing processes and major technological advancements as the primary drivers of increased robotics unit sales during the forecast period.

In addition, the two largest markets for traditional industrial robots, namely automotive and electronics, may experience a rebound, resulting in a significant improvement in the industrial robot market. A discernible shift toward smaller payload, entry-level, and user-friendly variants exists. All of this results from the impact of new technologies and rising labor costs on the demand for robotic sensors.

Technological Advancements in Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Digitalization has resulted in combining industrial and service robot functions into a new type of robot, i.e., collaborative robots. According to IFR, the value of these cobots designed to work alongside humans is expected to reach nearly USD 1.5 billion by 2026. The technological advancement of cobots encourages vendors to innovate robotic sensors, thereby creating market opportunities for vendors.

Companies are increasingly focusing on optimizing the performance of collaborative robots by enhancing their capabilities. This necessitates the use of sophisticated sensors to create opportunities for market expansion. For instance, in May 2021, Universal Robots announced the introduction of an enhanced version of its UR10e robot. The improved cobot will have a payload of 12.5 kg, allowing it to serve more applications, such as palletizing, packaging, and machine maintenance. The company did not alter the price of the cobot, providing new customers with enhanced capabilities without incurring additional expenses.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global robotic sensors market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. Several nations, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, have installed many industrial robots, which is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific to the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In addition, China dominates the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications due to its massive deployment in its dominant automotive and semiconductor manufacturing sectors. China is a manufacturing powerhouse with a large consumer base for electronics and related components, which is a significant aspect driving the market for robotic sensors.

Consumer electronics is amongst the fastest-growing segments of the Asia-Pacific robotic sensors market. According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), sales of consumer electronics and appliances in India increased by 23.5% during the third quarter of FY21 compared to FY20. Robots are widely employed in the production of diverse electronic hardware. Therefore, the country's increasing production capacity will increase demand for robotic sensors over the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period. Europe is home to the world's most renowned tech hubs and a major proponent and adopter of modern and advanced technology. The growth of the market is fueled by the escalating adoption of advanced technologies and robots in various regional industries. In addition, government agencies implement several initiatives to accelerate robotic sensors even further. For instance, the European Union's (EU) industrial policy aims to stimulate the region's manufacturing sector's competitiveness and growth. This covers the various trade, energy, and innovation programs the government carries out. This is anticipated to bolster robotic sensor manufacturing companies in the region.

Several robotics industry startups are also expanding their presence in the region. Smart Robotics, a Dutch startup, developed modular collaborative robots supported by robot-independent, AI-based software for deployment in the logistics, packaging, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Highlights



The

global robotic sensors market size

was valued at

USD 06 million in 2022 . It is estimated to reach

USD 1,166.41 million by 2031 , growing at a

CAGR of 8.28%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global robotic sensors market is bifurcated into force and torque sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, proximity sensors, vision sensors, and other types.

The vision sensor segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.46% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global robotic sensors market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, process and packaging, logistics, and other end-users.

The manufacturing segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global robotic sensors market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Recent Developments



August 2023 - Sony announced that its artificially intelligent Aibo robotic dogs would be available for purchase in the U.S. by the end of the year. According to the Japanese consumer electronics giant, the sixth-generation mechanical puppy combines robotics with image sensors and artificial intelligence, allowing it to learn behaviors and recognize faces. June 2023 - Bota Systems, an innovator in multi-axis force-torque sensors, announced the release of the MiniONE Pro . This sophisticated six-axis force-torque sensor offers great sensitivity and compactness, enhancing the feedback capabilities of small robotic systems.

Segmentation

By TypeForce and Torque SensorTemperature SensorPressure SensorPosition SensorProximity SensorVision SensorOther Type of SensorsBy End-UserManufacturingAutomotiveProcess and PackagingLogisticsOther End-Users