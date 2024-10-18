Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.71% During Current Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The price of gold in the Qatari rose by 0.71 percent during the current week, reaching $2,677.125000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from $2,658.49760 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 0.15 percent to $31.58000 per ounce, up from $31.53290 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 1.61 percent to $1006.88000 per ounce, compared to $990.94390 per ounce at the beginning of the week.