Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.71% During Current Week
Date
10/18/2024 1:19:40 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
DOHA: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 0.71 percent during the current week, reaching $2,677.125000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold rose from $2,658.49760 per ounce recorded last Sunday.
The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 0.15 percent to $31.58000 per ounce, up from $31.53290 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 1.61 percent to $1006.88000 per ounce, compared to $990.94390 per ounce at the beginning of the week.
MENAFN18102024000063011010ID1108793920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.