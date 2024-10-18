Prosafe SE: Operational Update - September 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 October - Fleet utilisation for Q3 2024 was 57 percent.
In Q3 2024, Safe Concordia, Safe Notos and Safe Eurus all achieved 100% utilisation. Safe Zephyrus reached 99% utilisation.
Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow, UK, and is scheduled for deployment to the Captain Field, UK, starting Q2 2025.
Safe Boreas is laid up in Norway pending relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing earliest October 2025.
Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
