Edf: EDF Announces The Success Of Its “Samourai” Senior Multi-Tranche Bond Issue For A Nominal Amount Of ¥35.8 Billion

On 18 October 2024, EDF (AA stable JCR / AA stable R&I / BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully raised ¥35.8 billion in 2 tranches of“Samourai” senior Bonds:



¥28.3 billion bond, with a 3-year maturity and a 1.172% fixed coupon; ¥7.5 billion bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 1.423% fixed coupon.

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy fully dedicated to its objective of building tomorrow's low carbon power system, and refinance upcoming maturities.

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

