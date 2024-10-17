Edf: EDF Announces The Success Of Its “Samourai” Senior Multi-Tranche Bond Issue For A Nominal Amount Of ¥35.8 Billion
Date
10/17/2024 11:09:20 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDF announces the success of its“Samourai” senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of ¥35.8 billion
On 18 October 2024, EDF (AA stable JCR / AA stable R&I / BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully raised ¥35.8 billion in 2 tranches of“Samourai” senior Bonds:
¥28.3 billion bond, with a 3-year maturity and a 1.172% fixed coupon; ¥7.5 billion bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 1.423% fixed coupon.
This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy fully dedicated to its objective of building tomorrow's low carbon power system, and refinance upcoming maturities.
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.
(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1
(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.
Attachment
MENAFN17102024004107003653ID1108793567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.