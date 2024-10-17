Dubai Jewellery Group Unveils Dazzling Diwali Campaign, Offering Customers AED 150,000 In Jewellery Vouchers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Great Deals and Grand Prizes Up for Grabs

Dubai, UAE 17 October 2024 – Dubai Jewellery Group is thrilled to announce its spectacular Diwali designed to give jewellery enthusiasts the opportunity to shine bright this festive season. From October 20 to November 7, customers purchasing AED 500 worth of jewellery will automatically enter a draw to win one of 30 vouchers, each valued at AED 5,000, totaling an impressive AED 150,000 in prizes.

The Diwali campaign offers an array of exclusive deals and rewards at over 155 outlets across 61 leading brands, making it the perfect time to shop for timeless jewellery while enjoying significant savings. From stunning discounts to valuable exchange offers, there's something for everyone looking to elevate their festive sparkle.

Adding a special layer to the celebrations, DJG is introducing the Diwali Jewellery Flash Sale, taking place on November 1 and 2 at 54 stores across 18 brands. Shoppers can look forward to unbeatable deals on diamond and pearl jewellery, with select pieces offered at discounts of up to 90%.

Speaking of the Diwali campaign, Laila Suhail, Chairperson – Marketing Committee, Dubai Jewellery Group, said: 'This Diwali, we're not only offering our customers exceptional jewellery and exciting rewards, but we're also reinforcing our commitment to making luxury accessible. Our vision at Dubai Jewellery Group is to create a collective of leading industry players where timeless craftsmanship meets modern value, ensuring that every customer experience is memorable and rewarding. This campaign perfectly aligns with that goal, as we continue to celebrate the rich tradition of jewellery in the UAE while offering unbeatable opportunities for investment and personal expression.'

The full list of offers includes:





Unbeatable Discounts : DJG City of Gold is offering 50 per cent off on select diamond and pearl jewellery. Whether customers are looking for stunning engagement rings, elegant earrings, or a statement necklace, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to acquire luxury pieces at exceptional prices.

No Making Charges : Customers can take advantage of zero making charges on select collections, allowing them to purchase custom-designed pieces without additional costs-making it an ideal time to invest in one-of-a-kind jewellery that reflects personal style and elegance.

Exchange Benefits : DJG is offering zero deduction on the exchange of old gold jewelry . Customers can bring in their old pieces and receive full value towards new purchases, making it easier than ever to refresh their collection. Exclusive Free Gifts : As a special thank you, every customer who makes a purchase during the promotion will receive a complimentary gold coin adorned with either a diamond, pearl, or gold jewelry piece.

To take part in this incredible promotion, view the list of participating outlets and explore their offerings online at