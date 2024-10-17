Everbowl And Basketball Star Jayson Tatum Celebrate The First Of Five Boston Everbowl Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hundreds camp out in anticipation of the grand opening event

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Craft superfood phenomenon everbowl is excited to announce the official opening of its first Boston-area location in Woburn, Massachusetts. Earlier this year, everbowl partnered with local legend Jayson Tatum to bring the brand to Boston, recognizing it as a natural fit for the city's active, family-friendly community. Woburn marks the first location of everbowl and Jayson's 5-store partnership deal.

Jayson's "Whatever" Bowl featuring Small Wins

Ribbon Cutting

Derrick White at Jayson's everbowl opening

Sam Cassell at Jayson's everbowl opening party

Jayson with the Everbowl Staff

Jayson enjoys newly-released line of "Sips" from everbowl

Jayson trades jerseys with everbowl founder Jeff Fenster

Continue Reading

The grand opening kicked off with an exclusive private party for Jayson and his closest friends and family, including some of his Celtics teammates. Following the event, everbowl welcomed the local community with a huge grand opening celebration-and Boston showed up! A long line of locals camped out starting at midnight in anticipation for the opening, and for good reason – everbowl gifted the first 50 guests in line autographed postcards from Jayson, the first 300 guests received free bowls, and nearly all attendees walked out with everbowl swag and giveaways.

"We couldn't have asked for a more remarkable opening to introduce everbowl to Boston, and are overwhelmed by the local support," said everbowl President Trevor Sacco. "The turnout was incredible, and the excitement was palpable. Jayson's commitment to health and community made this partnership a natural fit, and we're thrilled to continue fueling the movement in Boston."

Everbowl was designed to bring better-for-you options to the quick-service space, and it has rapidly grown into a 90-unit superfood franchise, with acai as the star ingredient. The menu focuses on "Stuff that's been around forever," offering a variety of delicious, scoop-able frozen bases topped with fresh, seasonal fruits, superfoods, and nut butters. The menu also includes smoothies, toasts, and seasonal beverages - all designed to provide a convenient, tasty solution to fuel an active lifestyle.

"Partnering with everbowl to bring their fuel-for-movement philosophy and menu to the city of Boston is something I'm really excited about," said Jayson Tatum. "Maintaining a nutrient-rich diet is important for me to perform at my best, and everbowl makes that easy and accessible with its range of superfoods. I can't wait for the rest of the community who hasn't visited yet to go see the store and experience it for themselves."

To celebrate the partnership, the store also debuted the Tatum Bowl , Jayson's personal "Whatever Bowl" creation, which is based on everbowl's popular create-your-own menu item. His bowl features pitaya and coco love bases, topped with granola, blueberries, pineapple, and Small Wins gummies-a product from Jayson's health-conscious, kid-approved candy line. Small Wins gummies are also available for purchase as part of the store's grab-n-go options.

For more information about the Woburn store or future Boston-area locations, visit

.

About everbowl:

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 90 locations and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins.

Recently, the brand has added toasts and a expanded beverage line, with more innovation in the pipeline. Ranked among Entrepreneur's "Top 500 Franchises," franchise opportunities are currently available. Visit Jayson Tatum:

Born in

St. Louis,

Jayson Tatum

attended

Duke University

for one year before being selected 3rd overall in the 2017 NBA draft. Now entering his 8th year, Jayson is a 5x All-Star, 3x All-NBA 1st Team selection, 2022 Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and 2024 NBA Champion. He is a proud father to Jayson "Deuce" Tatum Jr. and remains an active participant in his community through the Jayson Tatum Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to positively impact families in and around the

St. Louis

area.

SOURCE everbowl Craft Superfood

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED