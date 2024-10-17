Global Agriculture Drones Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The agriculture drones market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to precision agriculture adoption, government support and subsidies, farm size and labor efficiency, crop health monitoring, demonstration and awareness programs, rising global population, increased mapping and surveying applications

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agriculture Drones Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agriculture drones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change and sustainable agriculture, automated spraying systems, customization for crop types, education and training programs, increasing focus on organic farming, market entry of new players, regulatory support and guidelines.

Growth Driver Of The Agriculture Drones Market

The growing crop production is expected to propel the growth of the agriculture drones market going forward. Crop production refers to the process of growing, cultivating, and harvesting crops for various purposes, primarily for human consumption or for animal feed. Agriculture drones are increasingly used in crop production for various reasons, leveraging their capabilities to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in farming practices.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Agriculture Drones Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, 3D Robotics Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., DroneDeploy Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., OPTiM Corporation, CropX Technologies Ltd., PrecisionHawk Inc., Delair-Tech SAS, Microdrones GmbH, Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd., Sentera Inc., Pix4D SA, Solvi Technologies, Thanos Technologies Private Limited, AeroVironment Inc., AGCO Corporation, AutoCopter Corporation, Honey Comb Corporation, Trimble Inc., FMC Corporation, Farm Solutions Limited, Farmbot, Farmdrones, Farmobile LLC, Flyability SA, Green Aero Tech Inc., H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd., IntelinAir Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Agriculture Drones Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the agriculture drones market are focused on developing innovative products, such as high-performance drone, to meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable crop protection solutions. High-performance drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are designed to provide superior flight characteristics, image quality, and payload capacity compared to standard drones.

How Is The Global Agriculture Drones Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid

2) By Farming Environment: Outdoor, Indoor

3) By Farm Size: Small Farms, Mid-Sized Farms, Large Farms

4) By Application: Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Agriculture Photography, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agriculture Drones Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agriculture Drones Market Definition

Agriculture drones refer to unmanned aerial vehicles that are involved in carrying out various activities on the farm and assist the farmers in improving crop yield, reducing costs, and collecting agriculture data that is utilized for various purposes such as crop management, soil analysis, crop damage assessments, and so on.

Agriculture Drones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agriculture drones market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agriculture Drones Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agriculture drones market size, agriculture drones market drivers and trends and agriculture drones market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

