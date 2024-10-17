Wilson Sons Shares Surge As Sale Negotiations Heat Up With New Potential Buyer

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The sale of Wilson Sons (PORT3), a major logistics operator, took an unexpected turn on Thursday, October 17.



The company confirmed receiving a letter from I Squared Capital Advisers, expressing interest in a potential voluntary offer to acquire control of up to 100% of the company.



I Squared Capital has not yet indicated a price per share but will decide whether to proceed with the offer within the next 15 days. This announcement came in response to a news article published by Valor Econômico about the possible offer.



Rumors of Wilson Sons' sale have circulated for over a year, gaining momentum in August when the controlling shareholder, Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OWHL ), disclosed discussions with I Squared to explore acquisition terms.



The prospect of new ownership caused Wilson Sons shares to jump on the B3 stock exchange. By 4:27 PM, PORT3 shares had risen 5.66% to R$17.03.





Wilson Sons' Strategic Review

Wilson Sons' current market value stands at approximately R$7.5 billion ($1.34 billion). Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited emphasized that its strategic review continues.



The company revealed ongoing negotiations with another potential buyer for its stake in the port logistics company. While the name remains undisclosed, sources suggest that the interested party could be MSC.



This shipping group is already operating container terminals in Brazil. The controlling shareholder stressed that there is no certainty of a transaction or its terms at this stage.



This development adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing sale process, potentially sparking a bidding war for the valuable port logistics assets.



As negotiations progress, investors and industry observers eagerly await further details on the potential buyers and the future direction of Wilson Sons.



The outcome of these talks could significantly impact Brazil's port logistics sector and reshape the competitive landscape in the region.

MENAFN17102024007421016031ID1108793002