Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Acquisition Part Of Strategic Growth, Uplisting Plan

Uplisting can provide improved liquidity, greater access to capital, enhanced corporate profile and the ability to attract institutional investors

Nightfood's recent of SWC Group“marks a pivotal moment in [our] growth and NASDAQ-uplist strategy,” the company stated Nightfood is focused on identifying and capitalizing on explosive trends within the restaurant service and overall hospitality sector

Uplisting to a national exchange, such as NASDAQ, is a significant milestone for many companies, symbolizing a major leap in their growth trajectory and enhancing their visibility and credibility in the financial markets. Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) recently took a significant step forward in its strategic efforts to uplist with the closing of its acquisition of SWC Group Inc., known as CarryoutSupplies ( ).

NASDAQ is widely recognized for hosting a diverse range of high-growth and future-focused companies. The exchange offers numerous advantages for companies making the transition from smaller exchanges or over the counter (“OTC”) markets. These benefits include improved liquidity, greater access to capital, enhanced corporate profile and the ability to attract institutional investors.

One of the most compelling reasons companies choose to uplist is the increased liquidity that comes with being on a major exchange. The NASDAQ provides a platform with higher trading volumes and greater market depth compared to smaller exchanges. This enhanced liquidity facilitates easier buying and selling of shares, which can help stabilize the stock price and reduce volatility. In addition, a NASDAQ listing often leads to broader analyst coverage and media attention, which can positively impact the company's public image and attract new investors.

Access to capital is another critical advantage. Companies listed on the NASDAQ are generally seen as more stable and financially robust, which can help them secure better financing terms and raise capital more effectively. This is particularly valuable for companies looking to fund growth initiatives, such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, or expansion into new markets.

In addition to these financial benefits, uplisting to the NASDAQ can elevate a company's profile within the industry and among investors. The prestige associated with being listed on a major exchange can enhance a company's reputation, making it a more attractive partner for business collaborations and acquisition opportunities. This enhanced visibility can also lead to greater investor interest and potentially drive the company's stock price higher.

A prime example of a company looking to leverage the benefits of uplisting is Nightfood Holdings. Nightfood, a company specializing in nighttime nutrition, recently completed a significant step in its uplisting strategy by acquiring CarryoutSupplies. The closing of this all-stock acquisition“marks a pivotal moment in Nightfood's growth and NASDAQ-uplist strategy,” the company stated in the announcement.“We are confident that the combined strengths of the subsidiaries currently under Nightfood's umbrella, as well as other companies we expect to acquire in the near future, will drive long-term success and create value for all stakeholders.”

Uplisting to NASDAQ offers Nightfood significant opportunities to accelerate its growth and to deliver greater shareholder value.

With the enhanced credibility and visibility that come from being on a major exchange, Nightfood can tap into new resources to fuel its expansion into emerging markets. The increased liquidity benefits not only shareholders by providing easier buying and selling opportunities but also positions the company to attract top-tier talent that will be essential to drive the business forward.

The improved access to capital that comes with a NASDAQ listing can enable Nightfood to aggressively capitalize on growth opportunities and initiatives in the fast-changing high growth markets in which the company specializes. As a NASDAQ company, Nightfood can also benefit from increased analyst coverage and media attention that can raise its corporate profile.

This uplisting milestone strengthens Nightfood's ability to execute on its long-term strategy and create value for investors and stakeholders alike.

Nightfood's Sonny Wang stated,“We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of CarryoutSupplies and excited for what we believe this acquisition will allow Nightfood to accomplish. This deal not only strengthens our position in the food-service industry but also can drive immense value through operational efficiencies and the integration of complementary products and services across Nightfood's subsidiaries.”

Nightfood Holdings is a holding company focused on identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the restaurant service and overall hospitality sector. By leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval, the company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

