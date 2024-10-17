CX360, Inc. Supports FCC Ruling To Require Georouting For Wireless Calls To The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision to uphold centralized routing system underscores the 988 Lifeline's mission to deliver a consistently high standard of mental and crisis care

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX360, Inc. (“Mosaicx”), a conversational AI pioneer, applauds today's decision by the Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt a new regulation requiring georouting for wireless calls to the 988 & Crisis Lifeline . This decision enables help seekers to receive localized care, maintains the 988 Lifeline's centralized routing system and promotes a uniform standard of care for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Mosaicx provides the intelligent routing technology that supports both georouting and routing of calls from all help seekers, ensuring specialized crisis care and resources for diverse communities, including at-risk groups such as veterans, Spanish speakers and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

“We're grateful to the FCC for making this crucial decision to better help individuals in crisis,” said Rebecca Jones, president of Mosaicx.“This decision highlights the FCC's commitment to ensuring help seekers receive the benefits of georouting as quickly as possible. We applaud them for recognizing the importance of maintaining the centralized structure of the 988 Lifeline to support this effort.”

Mosaicx' ongoing partnership with Vibrant Emotional Health , the 988 Lifeline network administrator, continues to advance the accessibility, responsibility and efficiency of this vital resource.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 support.

To learn more about Mosaicx and its involvement in advancing the 988 Lifeline, visit .

