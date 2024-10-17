(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Mean intraocular pressure (IOP) was reduced by 43.7% from baseline at month 18

All patients remained off topical IOP-lowering medications and achieved >20% IOP reduction All eyes achieved Visual Acuity (BCDVA) of 20/30 or better

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass PharmaTM, a privately-held ophthalmic biotechnology company, released 18-month follow-up data from a first-in-human study of 23 patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension implanted with the SpyGlass Intraocular Lens (IOL) based Drug Delivery at the time of cataract surgery. These data were presented today during the Eyecelerator Ophthalmic Innovation Conference prior to the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting in Chicago, Ill.

The sustained reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) was consistent across all three dose strengths, achieving a mean pressure reduction of 43.7% at month 18 compared with baseline. Additionally, 100% of patients remained off all topical IOP-lowering drops. All patients achieved an IOP reduction of more than 20% from baseline and 96% of patients maintained an IOP ≤18 mmHg through month 18. The SpyGlass platform was well-tolerated and there were no product related adverse events.

“The clinical results achieved by the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform, now 18 months post implantation, continue to be compelling for ophthalmic surgeons and for patients living with glaucoma,” said Malik Kahook, M.D., Co-founder of SpyGlass PharmaTM.“Long-term drug delivery of trusted medicine is a major unmet need for patients living with chronic eye conditions. The results presented showcase the potential of the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform to be a game changer for glaucoma patients and all cataract surgeons.”

“The SpyGlass technology continues to demonstrate great potential for improving care in glaucoma patients undergoing routine cataract surgery,” said Patrick Mooney, CEO, SpyGlass PharmaTM. "Approximately 1 million cataract surgeries are performed each year in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the United States alone. Beyond our compelling clinical data, the SpyGlass technology is implanted utilizing standard surgical techniques that every cataract surgeon knows by heart. So often, new technology requires new surgical skills to learn, which can limit surgeon adoption. With SpyGlass technology, cataract surgeons will use their proven implantation techniques which makes the potential adoption of SpyGlass' Drug Delivery Platform three times greater than existing interventional glaucoma devices in market today.”

ABOUT SPYGLASS PHARMA

The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost is designed to deliver 3 years of bimatoprost to targeted tissues. Patients in the first-in-human study will continue to be followed over time, and the Company plans to share longer-term data in the coming months. SpyGlass is on track to complete enrollment this year in a Phase I/II study in the United States to investigate the safety and efficacy of its platform in a larger patient pool. SpyGlass looks forward to working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance the program to commercial approval.

SpyGlass Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman. The company is focused on the development of the world's first, IOL-mounted, controlled release drug delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of therapy. The technology was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and spun off campus post Series A funding.

Media Contact:

Angela Salerno-Robin

312-545-9331

...