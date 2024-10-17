Celebrating Culture & Community During Hispanic Heritage Month

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

Fostering an inclusive workplace culture where everyone can embrace every aspect of their identities is of the upmost importance to all of us at HARMAN. After all, people thrive the most when they feel they can be who they are while also belonging to a shared vision. We encourage everyone at HARMAN to feel empowered and emboldened to bring their innovative ideas to the table and fulfill their potential.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, HARMAN honored the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx people by creating opportunities for our team members to highlight and share reflections on their rich, vibrant heritage. Take a look at how HARMAN people celebrated their heritage this month, how their backgrounds have informed their careers, and how they are advocating to advance Hispanic and Latinx communities...

HARMAN Employees Share Their Pride for Hispanic Culture

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, HARMAN invited our Hispanic and Latinx team members to reflect on what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them. Several of our HARMAN colleagues shared what makes them proud of their Hispanic heritage and the aspects they cherish most about their culture, offering a glimpse into HARMAN's diverse workplace.

Cesar, an automotive engineer at HARMAN, celebrates the rich tapestry of his Mexican heritage with pride for his“culture full of colors,” Mexican candy, and the passion fans bring to soccer games. He reflects on how Mexican people foster a sense of community, resilience and joy – something he sees in common with his local community in Michigan. He encourages Hispanic and Mexican Americans to continue sharing their traditions, because that is the true beauty of diversity.

Amplifying Workplace Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

As part of their annual Hispanic Heritage Month interview series, Lorena Loya, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, joined CNBC to discuss the impact that her Hispanic heritage has had on her professional journey. Her advice to viewers: aim to learn something new every day, focus on your strengths, and raise your hand to get involved – by being bold you can gain experience and access to new opportunities.

Conversation with U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Lorena Loya spoke with U.S. Senator (D) Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico, about his Hispanic heritage, including how his parents shaped his passion and pursuit for a life of public service, his focus on advancing the issues of Hispanic communities, and the importance of using one's voice to open doors for others, show up for our communities, and make a positive difference.

Senator Luján is also committed to the equity and impact of safety in transportation – an issue that disproportionately affects Hispanic and Latinx communities. HARMAN shares the same goal of creating safer experiences for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians through the development of advanced technologies, like HARMAN's Ready automotive products , that can help to keep our communities safe and to save thousands and thousands of lives every year. Together, we're advocating for vehicle safety technologies to help achieve safety for all.

