Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Launches Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

Thanksgiving Giveaway

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is giving away a $200 gift card to 20 winners through a random drawing.

- Terry Bryant, founder, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is excited to announce its 2024 Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway, aimed at helping families have a memorable holiday with friends and loved ones this year. In the spirit of Thanksgiving and to show gratitude for local communities and people throughout the state of Texas, the firm is giving away a $200 gift card to 20 winners through a random drawing.

The giveaway is open to all Texas residents age 18 and up who want to stretch their Thanksgiving budgets a little further and enjoy the holiday to its fullest. Whether planning a festive meal with family or looking to fill the pantry for the holiday season, the winners can use their gift cards according to their own unique needs.

"Thanksgiving is an important time of year to take a step back and count all of your blessings," said Terry Bryant, founder of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law. "Our aim for this giveaway is to make the holiday even more memorable for people throughout Texas. We hope these gift cards allow the winners and their families the chance to relax, reconnect, and recharge while enjoying each other's company."

Entries for the Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law 2024 Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway will be accepted starting on Oct. 17, 2024, and will continue until 10 a.m. CST on Nov. 19, 2024. Participants can enter the giveaway online by visiting and following the provided instructions to complete and submit the registration form, earning one entry for a chance to win. Winners will be selected via random drawing and contacted by Nov. 22, 2024.

"We encourage our fellow Texans to participate in this giveaway and spread the word within their communities," Mr. Bryant added. "Together, we can help families throughout our great state enjoy a Thanksgiving feast to remember."

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the justice and compensation they deserve. Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims.

For more information about the firm, visit .

