Freeport, Illinois Attorney Heather Mcpherson Announces Campaign For Third Vice President Of The ISBA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attorney Heather McPherson

FREEPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heather McPherson , a highly respected attorney with over two decades of experience, is excited to announce her candidacy for 3rd Vice President of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). Upon election, Heather will move through the Vice President positions and eventually serve as ISBA President, representing Illinois lawyers statewide.

Heather McPherson has been an active and dedicated member of the ISBA since 2001, holding various leadership roles. She has served on the ISBA Board of Governors since 2019. Her extensive leadership experience includes serving as ISBA Treasurer (2022-2023) and Secretary (2021-2022), as well as sitting on the Board of Directors for ISBA Mutual Insurance. Heather has also chaired the Illinois Lawyers' Political Action Committee (LAWPAC), underscoring her commitment to advancing the legal profession and advocating for Illinois attorneys.

With a practice concentrated in estate planning , trust and estate administration, and real estate, Heather has been admitted to practice in Illinois, Florida, and Wisconsin, as well as before the United States Tax Court and the United States Supreme Court. Her leadership extends beyond ISBA as she currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for a regional health network, overseeing the largest employer in her community.

Heather's campaign for ISBA 3rd Vice President is focused on three key pillars:

Lawyer Wellness – Addressing economic, mental, and physical health needs to ensure lawyers are well-equipped to serve their clients and communities.

Opposition to Non-Lawyer Ownership – Protecting the independence of the legal profession and ensuring access to justice for all.

Providing Practice Management Tools – Enhancing access to cutting-edge technology and resources, including the responsible use of AI, to help lawyers better manage their practices and serve their clients.

“I'm running for 3rd Vice President because I believe in the power of our profession to positively impact the lives of our clients and communities,” said Heather McPherson.“It's an incredible honor to serve my clients every day. I love what I do, and my clients are at the heart of everything I strive for. They entrust me with their most important life decisions, and that trust is what drives me to keep striving for excellence, both in my practice and within ISBA. I'm committed to ensuring that ISBA provides the same kind of unwavering support and guidance to its members.”

Heather's experience also includes serving on various ISBA committees, including the Standing Committees on Investments, Budget and Audit, and Personnel, giving her a deep understanding of the organization's financial and operational functions.

To learn more about Heather McPherson and her campaign for ISBA 3rd Vice President, please visit .

About McPherson Law Offices

As one of the oldest law firms in the Freeport area, McPherson Law Offices has been providing exceptional legal services for over 70 years. Heather McPherson along with her father, Malcolm C. McPherson, provide invaluable experience and dedicated service in estate planning, estate and trust administration, probate, estate taxes, wealth preservation, agricultural real estate, and more. With decades of combined experience, McPherson Law Offices is trusted by clients and colleagues alike for its sophisticated legal strategies and commitment to excellence. Heather considers it a privilege to serve her clients every day, building lasting relationships and providing the guidance they need for their most important decisions.

To learn more about Heather McPherson's campaign, visit

To learn more about McPherson Law Offices, visit or call 815-235-4411.

OVC INC

OVC INC

+1 6306358000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.