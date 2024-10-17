Inmar Intelligence Hosts 9Th Semi-Annual Drug Take-Back Event In Winston-Salem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnering with Novant and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Inmar furthers commitment to community-wide safe disposal of medications

Winston-Salem, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a trusted partner in drug take-back solutions and the leader in reverse distribution, today announced its upcoming Drug Take-Back Event on October 26, 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In partnership with Novant Health and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the event aims to better the health and safety of the community through the safe disposal of unused and expired medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and sharps. This drive-thru event will take place at Bolton Elementary School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Improper disposal of medications poses significant risks, including the potential for drug misuse and environmental contamination. Inmar's data reveals that 76% of respondents have unused or expired medications at home, with 79% expressing concern about the environmental consequences of improper disposal. Despite this awareness, over 57% still dispose of medications unsafely.

Inmar's Drug Take-Back Event, now in its ninth iteration, highlights the critical need for safe medication disposal, emphasizing the importance of preventing misuse and opioid addiction before they begin. Previous events have proved very successful, collectively removing over 3,600 pounds of unused medications from the local community.

The Drug Take-Back Event furthers Inmar's commitment to expanding public access to safe disposal options - and provides an outlet for consumers looking to remove unused and expired medications from homes in safe ways, as opposed to harmful practices such as flushing or trashing these items.

“Our Drug Take-Back events address a crucial public safety and health issue - and we are proud to be hosting our 9th event in partnership with Novant Health and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office,” said Denise Scott, Director of Regulatory and Compliance at Inmar Intelligence.“Our last Winston-Salem community event brought in more than 300 pounds of unused medications. We're excited to continue this effort this October”.

Participants can conveniently drive through the parking lot at Bolton Elementary School, located at 1250 Bolton St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, for a quick and secure drop-off experience. For those unable to attend, Inmar offers a year-round solution for safe medication disposal through its SafeMedicineDrop website at , where users can find disposal locations nationwide.

“Like wearing a seatbelt, disposing of unused medications is a commonsense step we can all take to help keep our families safe,” said Sacha Pollard Deloney, Novant Health Sr. Pharmacy Director.“It's no secret that prescription drug misuse is a serious concern in our country so we're proud to join with our community partners to address this issue. Over the years, this event has helped to remove thousands of pounds of unused or unwanted medications from our homes, undoubtedly saving lives.”

Inmar's ongoing commitment to safe medication disposal has resulted in the collection of over two million pounds of unused medications through its extensive network of more than 9,000 take-back locations across the United States. By partnering with community leaders, Inmar continues to work towards preventing improper disposal methods that can harm both public health and the environment.

Join Inmar Intelligence, Novant Health, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in promoting a safer, healthier community. Dispose of your unused and expired medications responsibly at the Drug Take-Back Event on October 26, and help protect your loved ones and the environment.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence and its initiatives, please visit .

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we optimize the healthcare value chain to improve patient safety, access and affordability. As a partner for over 40 years to health systems, pharmacies and life sciences companies, we design and build solutions to address the complex challenges in the business of healthcare. Our mission is to enable improved financial and patient outcomes to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn . Email us at ... or call (866) 440-6917.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 850 locations, including 19 hospitals, more than 700 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and the highest quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, leading-edge research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our 40,000 team members along with more than 8,300 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2023, Novant Health provided more than $1.6 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.



For more information, visit . Follow Novant Health on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Lari Harding, SVP, Healthcare Marketing & Sales Enablement Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3504 ...