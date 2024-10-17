Arabian Automobiles Launches Value-Packed Deal on the 2025 Renault Arkana

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy)

Dubai, UAE – October 16, 2024: Renault of Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is introducing a new price for the stylish and sophisticated 2025 Renault Arkana. Now available starting from AED 83,900, this deal also includes three years of service and a five-year or one million km warranty.



The Arkana, a standout in the C-segment Coupe SUV market, boasts a modern design featuring a glossy black band and the new Nouvel’R logo seamlessly integrated into the front grille. Three trims—Evolution, Techno, and Esprit Alpine—offer sleek exterior touches across all versions. Inside, the Renault EASY LINK infotainment system, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, facilitates seamless connectivity, while advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Warning and the Electronic Stability Program enhance the driving experience.



Powered by a TCe 155 engine with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Arkana consistently delivers a dynamic driving experience. The Esprit Alpine trim further enhances the vehicle’s appeal with luxurious elements such as imitation suede upholstery, blue stitching, and sporty satin grey accents, combining comfort with striking style.







