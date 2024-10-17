DCN Dx To Highlight Lateral Flow Development Services And Minidxr At MEDICA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Explore DCN Dx's contract IVD services and customizable lateral flow reader at Booth Hall 3 / D25-2

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in contract lateral flow assay (LFA) in vitro diagnostic (IVD) development and manufacturing, and diagnostic clinical research services, will be exhibiting at MEDICA 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Attendees are invited to visit Booth Hall 3 / D25-2 in the US Pavilion to learn about DCN Dx's full range of tailored IVD solutions, including assay development, ISO-compliant manufacturing, and clinical research and regulatory consulting.

One of the key innovations DCN Dx will feature at the event is the miniDxR , a lateral flow assay reader offering customizations for a variety of diagnostic applications. The miniDxR has been benchmarked against leading industry readers and provides accurate results in both visual and fluorescence modes, making it well-suited for point-of-care testing and use in resource-constrained settings.

"MEDICA 2024 is a great opportunity to showcase how our tailored solutions help diagnostic developers streamline development and deployment of diagnostics," said Pat Vaughan, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of DCN Dx. "The miniDxR exemplifies the performance and flexibility that sets our solutions apart-especially in lateral flow diagnostics."

Visitors to the DCN Dx booth will have the chance to speak with experts across the company's key service areas, including lateral flow assay development, engineering, manufacturing, and clinical research. DCN Dx's team collaborates with clients, offering expert guidance to overcome development and regulatory hurdles.

"MEDICA is an ideal setting to engage with IVD professionals from around the world and discuss how DCN Dx helps developers navigate each step of the IVD process," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer at DCN Dx. "From assay development to clinical trials and regulatory strategy, our team provides the resources and expertise needed for ensuring regulatory approval and a smooth path to market."

DCN Dx also welcomes attendees to join the talk, "Navigating U.S. Market Entry: Leveraging IVD Service Providers for Compliance and Device Integration," presented by Dr. Patrick Vaughan, Ph.D., COO of DCN Dx. The presentation will take place on November 11, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. local time in Hall 8A, Booth G40 . This session will provide insights into how partnering with IVD CROs like DCN Dx can streamline regulatory compliance and device integration for a successful entry into the U.S. market.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary CDMO specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays. Our clinical research services group specializes in the planning, execution, and oversight of IVD clinical trials, inclusive of clinical operations, data management, and biostatistics.

DCN Dx's personalized approach to IVD product development and clinical trials has supported hundreds of programs and clients. They can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, DCN Dx's clinical research expertise extends to any in-vitro diagnostic, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.

