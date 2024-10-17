Lilypad Insurance Holdings Completes Acquisition Of Centauri Specialty Insurance Company And Centauri National Insurance Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilypad Insurance Holdings is pleased to announce the successful completion of its of Centauri Specialty Insurance Company and Centauri National Insurance Company, effective September 30, 2024,

following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Lilypad Insurance Holdings, strengthening its footprint in the coastal property insurance and leveraging Centauri's extensive experience. Centauri Insurance, established in 2011 by Ricardo Espino and renowned for its exceptional property and casualty insurance products, will continue its operations seamlessly under Lilypad Insurance.

"We are excited to finalize the acquisition of Centauri Specialty Insurance Company and Centauri National Insurance Company," said Ricardo Espino, President of Lilypad Insurance. "This move underscores our commitment to enhancing our presence in key markets and building upon Centauri's strong foundation. We look forward to continuing to provide superior service to policyholders and leveraging our expanded capabilities to benefit our valued agency partners."

Centauri Insurance

serves policyholders across seven states, including Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas. Lilypad Insurance Holdings affirms its dedication to maintaining Centauri's current product offerings and operational standards, ensuring a seamless transition for customers.

"We are pleased to welcome Centauri's talented team and strong agent partners into the Lilypad family," said Traci Stillwagon, COO of Lilypad Insurance. "The acquisition aligns with our strategic growth and market leadership objectives, and we are confident in the opportunities it presents for all stakeholders involved."

For more information about Lilypad Insurance Holdings and its acquisition of Centauri Specialty Insurance Company and Centauri National Insurance Company, please visit Lilypad Insurance

About Lilypad Insurance:

Lilypad Insurance delivers specialized insurance solutions to homeowners and property owners in coastal areas. By applying advanced technology and leveraging extensive industry experience, Lilypad Insurance seeks to provide robust coverage options that meet its clients' unique challenges.

.

About Centauri Insurance:

Formed in 2006 and based in Sarasota, FL, Centauri Insurance is a property and casualty insurance company licensed to serve policyholders in 10 states including Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. Centauri is well known for providing catastrophe coverage and for its ability to provide financial protection to its policyholders, through innovative solutions and personalized service.

SOURCE Lilypad Insurance

