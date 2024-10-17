Almost $300M From Canada Already Transferred To Ukraine's Budget PM Shmyhal
Date
10/17/2024 5:01:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost $300 million, which Canada allocated for Ukraine, have already arrived on treasury accounts.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Ukraine received almost $300 million (400 million Canadian dollars) of financing from Canada on preferential terms. The funds have already arrived in the state budget. I thank Canada for its unwavering solidarity," he wrote.
Shmyhal clarified that since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received $5.4 billion in direct budget support from Canadian partners.
Read also:
Stefanchuk calls on Canada
to increase military support for Ukraine
"This is an important contribution to our stability. With these funds, we finance the most important budget expenditures and thus fulfill the state's obligations to citizens. I am sure that Canada will continue to stand by Ukraine in our joint struggle for freedom," the prime minister added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 11, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko signed the Fourth Additional Agreement with the Government of Canada regarding an additional loan in the amount of 400 million Canadian dollars (almost $300 million).
MENAFN17102024000193011044ID1108790355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.