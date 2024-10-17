Almost $300M From Canada Already Transferred To Ukraine's Budget PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost $300 million, which Canada allocated for Ukraine, have already arrived on treasury accounts.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine received almost $300 million (400 million Canadian dollars) of financing from Canada on preferential terms. The funds have already arrived in the state budget. I thank Canada for its unwavering solidarity," he wrote.

Shmyhal clarified that since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received $5.4 billion in direct budget support from Canadian partners.

"This is an important contribution to our stability. With these funds, we finance the most important budget expenditures and thus fulfill the state's obligations to citizens. I am sure that Canada will continue to stand by Ukraine in our joint struggle for freedom," the prime minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 11, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko signed the Fourth Additional Agreement with the Government of Canada regarding an additional loan in the amount of 400 million Canadian dollars (almost $300 million).