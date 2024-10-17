Mere Words Won’T Bring Equality, Economic Programmes Must Be Implemented, Asserts Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned why neither the BJP at the Centre nor any BJP-ruled state has implemented the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Sub Plans.

"Mere words won't bring equality; economic programmes must be implemented," he said, slamming the BJP.

Addressing an event organised by the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Tribes on the occasion of Sri Valmiki Jayanti at the Banquet Hall in the Vidhana Soudha, he said: "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar warned that equality cannot be achieved without addressing economic and social inequality. Our government was the first to allocate funds in the budget proportionate to the SC/ST population through SCSP/TSP (Scheduled Caste Sub Plan/Tribal Sub Plan). I was also the first to establish hostels for marginalised communities. I reaffirm my commitment to establish a hostel in every 'hobli' (local administrative division)."

"Our government introduced guarantees to provide economic empowerment to poor people of all religions and castes. The BJP opposed this, but the beneficiaries of these guarantees must teach the BJP a proper lesson. Don't fall for BJP's lies. Instead, give them the right response," he urged.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted that the Supreme Court upheld the reservation in promotions, which was first implemented by his government.

"We were also the first to introduce reservation in government contracts. The people of the state should understand this," he said.

"Don't believe anything just because I say it. Verify the truth, assess the facts, and develop the courage to speak the truth openly. Dalits, backward classes, and minority communities must nurture this spirit. This is the true honour we can give to Maharshi Valmiki," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced that all ST hostels and Raichur University will be named after Maharshi Valmiki.

He pointed out that Kalidasa, who wrote the play 'Shakuntala' and other acclaimed works, belonged to the Kuruba community. Vyasa, the author of the 'Mahabharata', was from the Besta community, and Maharshi Valmiki, who authored the 'Ramayana', belonged to a marginalised community.

"Stories were made up about how Valmiki, who once roamed as a bandit, could have written the 'Ramayana'. It is noteworthy and a source of pride that people from marginalised communities, including Shudras, who were once forbidden from learning Sanskrit, not only learned the language but also wrote the globally renowned epic 'Ramayana' through their mastery of Sanskrit verses," he said.

"When given the opportunity to learn, these great individuals gained knowledge, wrote profound works, and inspired the world. Valmiki advocated for equality, justice, and equal opportunities. The Ramayana's concept of“Ram Rajya” symbolises a kingdom of equal justice and opportunities for all," the CM noted.

Valmiki also provided shelter and education to Lord Rama's sons, Lava and Kusha, he said. "This is a small example of Valmiki's universal humanitarianism," he added.

The CM also distributed Valmiki awards to five distinguished individuals on the occasion.

The event was held in the presence of Jagadguru Prasanna Nandapuri Swamiji of the Rajanahalli Valmiki community mutt. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, K.N. Rajanna, H.K. Patil, former MP V.S. Ugrappa, Chairman of the Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Basanagouda Daddal, CM's Political Secretary Govindaraju, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and several members of the Legislative Assembly and Council, along with community leaders, were present.