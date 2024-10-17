Ajman Tourism Development Department Signs MoU with Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman to support tourism initiatives

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, 15 October 2024:

The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ‘Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman,’ in the presence of Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman's Citizens Affairs Office, Ajman, and His Excellency Mahmood Khaleed Al Hashmi, Director General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department. The MoU is intended to enhance cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise that support tourism development initiatives. The signing took place during ATDD’s participation in the GITEX Global 2024 exhibition, held in Dubai from October 14 to 18.

The latest MoU is based on their mutual goal of establishing strategic partnerships that will enable the sharing of information, experience, and research aimed at improving the quality of life and well-being of the local community. It also aims to drive sustainable development in Ajman through various tourism and community-driven programs. According to the memorandum, the scope of cooperation between the two parties also includes the addition of several partners and hotel establishments to the Testahel Card's network list, thereby improving cardholders' experiences.

Commenting on the memorandum, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Majid Al Nuaimi said: “We are pleased to be working closely with the Ajman Tourism Development Department to support tourism and community-driven initiatives. We are confident that this collaboration will help the Government of Ajman achieve its long-term objectives and propel the tourism sector to new heights. Strategic alliances are one of the key aspects that we value at the Citizens Affairs Office







in Ajman, as they provide us with new opportunities to develop quality services for the community, as well as improve quality of life and societal well-being.

His Excellency Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi stated, “It gives us great pleasure to sign this new MoU with the Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman. The move reflects our ongoing efforts to fortify our strategic ties with both public and private organisations to enable the growth of Ajman’s tourism industry, as well as to provide comprehensive programs and events that promise distinctive travel experiences for both residents and visitors alike. In line with the goals of the wise directives of the Ajman Government, the MoU further supports our efforts at the Ajman Tourism Development Department towards strengthening the position of Ajman as a unique tourist destination.”

Along with joint participation in training programs, activities, events, and conferences, the terms of the memorandum also include collaborative efforts to develop promotional plans and leverage all available channels to advertise these programs. The agreement also lays the groundwork for conferences, meetings, seminars, workshops, and social initiatives involving the two parties, as well as participation in external exhibitions to explore new areas of cooperation that benefit both entities.

During its participation, the Ajman Tourism Development Department also is showcasing its latest digital services for developing and supporting the Ajman tourism industry. GITEX Global 2024, the region's leading technology event, provided an ideal forum for ATDD to shed light on these new innovations, while also promoting Ajman as a leading travel destination.





