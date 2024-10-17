Egypt's FM Announces Iranian FM's Visit, Condemns Israeli Actions With Spanish Counterpart

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, announced on Wednesday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Egypt on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a joint press with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, in Cairo.

Both Abdelatty and Albares stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. The Egyptian minister stated that Egypt condemns the forced displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank, rejecting Israel's actions in confiscating buildings and properties belonging to UNRWA.

The two ministers also condemned Israeli operations in Lebanon, which have resulted in the displacement of 1.2 million Lebanese. They considered the Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon to be a violation of human rights.

Albares stated,“We have been working with Egypt since October 7th of last year to stabilize the situation in Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the territory and providing more humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population.”

The Spanish Foreign Minister also pointed out that his country“does not allow anyone to use its territory to deliver weapons to Israel,” adding that“the Middle East needs dialogue, peace, and negotiations, not weapons.”

For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister affirmed the alignment of Egypt and Spain's perspectives on the complete condemnation of Israel's systematic aggression against Gaza, which has lasted for over a year. He clarified that Israeli authorities are using starvation as a tool for collective punishment against the Palestinians.

Abdelatty explained that the visit comes as part of consultations on regional developments and a discussion of issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

It is worth noting that the official spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Araqchi's visit will also include stops in Jordan and Turkey. The aim of his consultations with regional countries is to halt the war, genocide, and crimes in the Gaza Strip.



