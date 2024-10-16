Qatar Padel Federation Signs Partnership Agreement With Mwani Qatar To Sponsor Qatar World Padel Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Padel Federation has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with "Mwani Qatar" to sponsor Qatar World Padel Championship 2024, which will be held at the Khalifa International Complex courts from October 28 to November 2.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the federation by Secretary General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Badminton, and Padel Federation Tareq Zainal, and on behalf of Mwani Qatar by Marketing and Public Relations Manager Hamad Ali Al Ansari.

During the signing ceremony, Tareq Zainal expressed his great satisfaction with the inclusion of Mwani Qatar, one of the leading national corporations, as a sponsor for the Qatar World Padel Championship. He highly valued their support for the event and their role in advancing the community and making a positive impact. He also expressed his hopes that this partnership would contribute to the success of this prestigious global event.

He added that the federation, along with all its partners, is keen to organize an exceptional edition of this tournament, adhering to the highest standards and reinforcing Qatar's leadership in hosting major international sporting events.

For his part, Hamad Ali Al Ansari commented: "We are proud to once again be part of this prestigious global event. At Mwani Qatar, we firmly believe in the importance of supporting major sporting events that elevate the position of the State of Qatar on the international sports scene. Our sponsorship of the Qatar World Padel Championship is a testament to our commitment to supporting sports alongside our role in transforming Qatar into a vibrant regional trade hub in line with the Ministry of Transport's strategic plan, contributing to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030."

"Mwani Qatar is dedicated to supporting initiatives that contribute to Qatar's social and cultural development. This sponsorship reflects our social responsibility and our commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and promoting diverse sports, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading global sports destination," he added.

This is the second time the championship will be held in Qatar, the first being in 2021, which was a major success.

The World Padel Championship one of the most prominent event on the International Padel Federation's calendar, featuring two separate categories for men and women. The upcoming edition will see participation from 16 national teams in each category.

The total prize pool for the tournament is 500,000 euros, distributed equally between the men's and women's categories and among all the finalist teams.

